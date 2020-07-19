All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 720 N WESTWOOD --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
720 N WESTWOOD --
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

720 N WESTWOOD --

720 North Westwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Comite de Families en Accion
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

720 North Westwood, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great 1bed/1bath studio units available. Just remodeled. Bad Credit, No Credit or just out of Bankruptcy ok! Call and schedule your viewing today! Discount on rent for the month of December. Call for details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 N WESTWOOD -- have any available units?
720 N WESTWOOD -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 N WESTWOOD -- have?
Some of 720 N WESTWOOD --'s amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 N WESTWOOD -- currently offering any rent specials?
720 N WESTWOOD -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 N WESTWOOD -- pet-friendly?
No, 720 N WESTWOOD -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 720 N WESTWOOD -- offer parking?
No, 720 N WESTWOOD -- does not offer parking.
Does 720 N WESTWOOD -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 N WESTWOOD -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 N WESTWOOD -- have a pool?
No, 720 N WESTWOOD -- does not have a pool.
Does 720 N WESTWOOD -- have accessible units?
No, 720 N WESTWOOD -- does not have accessible units.
Does 720 N WESTWOOD -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 N WESTWOOD -- has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College