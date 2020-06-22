All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7160 E Lindner Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7160 E Lindner Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7160 E Lindner Ave

7160 East Lindner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7160 East Lindner Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7160 E Lindner Ave Available 01/16/19 COMING SOON!!! - Charming home in desirable Superstition Springs Neighborhood. Close to shopping, dining and freeways. Open concept living and kitchen, vaulted ceilings and many windows for tons of natural light. Kitchen with island, black appliances and beautifully trimmed cabinets. Large master suite featuring a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Backyard with covered patio, fruit trees and a grass area. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE3261449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7160 E Lindner Ave have any available units?
7160 E Lindner Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7160 E Lindner Ave have?
Some of 7160 E Lindner Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7160 E Lindner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7160 E Lindner Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7160 E Lindner Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7160 E Lindner Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7160 E Lindner Ave offer parking?
No, 7160 E Lindner Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7160 E Lindner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7160 E Lindner Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7160 E Lindner Ave have a pool?
No, 7160 E Lindner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7160 E Lindner Ave have accessible units?
No, 7160 E Lindner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7160 E Lindner Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7160 E Lindner Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College