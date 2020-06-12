7157 E Jacob Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/97825b10b1 ---- This home is located at Baseline and Power, in the subdivision of Superstition Springs. Features include large neutral tile throughout all walking areas. Neutral carpet. Functional kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, eat in dining area. Master bedroom bath with separate oval tub and shower, dual vanity with sitting area. Nice size backyard with covered patio. Lake community with basket ball court, tot lot, and walking area. 5% Tax and Administrative fee on rent. $400 non refundable on security deposit PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RPMEASTVALLEY.COM TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OF THIS HOME AT YOUR CONVENIENCE Dryer (Elec) Fenced Heat (Electric) Laundry Room Patio / Deck Pets Allowed Stove / Oven (Elec) Washer / Dryer Hookups