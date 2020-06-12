All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7157 E Jacob Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7157 E Jacob Ave
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

7157 E Jacob Ave

7157 East Jacob Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7157 East Jacob Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/97825b10b1 ---- This home is located at Baseline and Power, in the subdivision of Superstition Springs. Features include large neutral tile throughout all walking areas. Neutral carpet. Functional kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, eat in dining area. Master bedroom bath with separate oval tub and shower, dual vanity with sitting area. Nice size backyard with covered patio. Lake community with basket ball court, tot lot, and walking area. 5% Tax and Administrative fee on rent. $400 non refundable on security deposit PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RPMEASTVALLEY.COM TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OF THIS HOME AT YOUR CONVENIENCE Dryer (Elec) Fenced Heat (Electric) Laundry Room Patio / Deck Pets Allowed Stove / Oven (Elec) Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7157 E Jacob Ave have any available units?
7157 E Jacob Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7157 E Jacob Ave have?
Some of 7157 E Jacob Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7157 E Jacob Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7157 E Jacob Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7157 E Jacob Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7157 E Jacob Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7157 E Jacob Ave offer parking?
No, 7157 E Jacob Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7157 E Jacob Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7157 E Jacob Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7157 E Jacob Ave have a pool?
No, 7157 E Jacob Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7157 E Jacob Ave have accessible units?
No, 7157 E Jacob Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7157 E Jacob Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7157 E Jacob Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College