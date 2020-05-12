7130 E SADDLEBACK Street

Amenities

Exclusive listing, please call listing agents Kim Carlson 4809939384 or Becky Blair 6029082740 for more information or a private tour., Beautiful home in the exclusive gated enclave of Golf Colony, a house hidden behind discreet entrance gates, this charming 3,240 square foot Santa Fe style home is an enchanting sanctuary. Custom built, 1 owner (no rentals) where you relish an indoor outdoor lifestyle with Viga beams, beautiful tile floors throughout, gas fireplaces, an intimate courtyard and sprawling rear patio. Circular map mural entry welcomes you inside. A lap pool with cascading fountains and jets is magic to the senses by day and wonderfully lit at night. Views of the hills and Las Sendas 10th Fairway to the East and Phoenix city lights from the deck at sunset await. One Guard warranty and certified pre-owned home! ALSO FOR SALE FOR $875,000, MLS 6031254 2020 entire roof re-coated with Solar-Flex Elastomeric roof coating. This home is so well insulated that a 39 mo average electric bill is $174/mo. This architecturally stunning home boasts sculpted art niches, massive bookshelf/display areas, a cozy master fireplace and open-sided family room fireplace, porcelain tile throughout, including a home chef's ideal kitchen layout. The Master bedroom enjoys direct access to the backyard/pool/outdoor shower. Take a look at the Irrigated Vegetable Garden on the side of the house. The property also includes a partially detached casita. Enjoy breakfast in the private courtyard, which features a full wood burning fireplace/chimney and fountain, afternoon on the back patio or raised ramada, followed by sunset on the city-view upstairs deck. Same owner has a Vacant lot available for $279,000 one lot from house. Rent this house while you watch your custom home be built! Lessor approval on Pets, no dogs allowed.