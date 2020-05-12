All apartments in Mesa
7130 E SADDLEBACK Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

7130 E SADDLEBACK Street

7130 East Saddleback Street · No Longer Available
Location

7130 East Saddleback Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Exclusive listing, please call listing agents Kim Carlson 4809939384 or Becky Blair 6029082740 for more information or a private tour., Beautiful home in the exclusive gated enclave of Golf Colony, a house hidden behind discreet entrance gates, this charming 3,240 square foot Santa Fe style home is an enchanting sanctuary. Custom built, 1 owner (no rentals) where you relish an indoor outdoor lifestyle with Viga beams, beautiful tile floors throughout, gas fireplaces, an intimate courtyard and sprawling rear patio. Circular map mural entry welcomes you inside. A lap pool with cascading fountains and jets is magic to the senses by day and wonderfully lit at night. Views of the hills and Las Sendas 10th Fairway to the East and Phoenix city lights from the deck at sunset await. One Guard warranty and certified pre-owned home! ALSO FOR SALE FOR $875,000, MLS 6031254 2020 entire roof re-coated with Solar-Flex Elastomeric roof coating. This home is so well insulated that a 39 mo average electric bill is $174/mo. This architecturally stunning home boasts sculpted art niches, massive bookshelf/display areas, a cozy master fireplace and open-sided family room fireplace, porcelain tile throughout, including a home chef's ideal kitchen layout. The Master bedroom enjoys direct access to the backyard/pool/outdoor shower. Take a look at the Irrigated Vegetable Garden on the side of the house. The property also includes a partially detached casita. Enjoy breakfast in the private courtyard, which features a full wood burning fireplace/chimney and fountain, afternoon on the back patio or raised ramada, followed by sunset on the city-view upstairs deck. Same owner has a Vacant lot available for $279,000 one lot from house. Rent this house while you watch your custom home be built! Lessor approval on Pets, no dogs allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7130 E SADDLEBACK Street have any available units?
7130 E SADDLEBACK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7130 E SADDLEBACK Street have?
Some of 7130 E SADDLEBACK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7130 E SADDLEBACK Street currently offering any rent specials?
7130 E SADDLEBACK Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7130 E SADDLEBACK Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7130 E SADDLEBACK Street is pet friendly.
Does 7130 E SADDLEBACK Street offer parking?
Yes, 7130 E SADDLEBACK Street does offer parking.
Does 7130 E SADDLEBACK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7130 E SADDLEBACK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7130 E SADDLEBACK Street have a pool?
Yes, 7130 E SADDLEBACK Street has a pool.
Does 7130 E SADDLEBACK Street have accessible units?
No, 7130 E SADDLEBACK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7130 E SADDLEBACK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7130 E SADDLEBACK Street has units with dishwashers.
