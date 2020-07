Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bath home with pool - Fresh paint - NO carpet, just tile and laminate throughout! Huge pool and full service is included - Desert landscaping - Dual pane windows - Block wall fencing - RV gate - Inside laundry room - Refrigerator, washer and dryer included - one block from city park - Close to schools, shopping and freeway - Adult dog under 40 lbs, no cats please