Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7120 E Jacob Avenue Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE 7/1/2020!!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Superstition Springs! 18" tile throughout the common areas, carpet in each of the 3 bedrooms, two-tone paint throughout, 2" faux wood blinds. The split floor plan is very spacious and offers plenty of room for the whole family. With vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans, this one has it all. Call today to schedule a tour!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE3499483)