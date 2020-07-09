All apartments in Mesa
7120 E Jacob Avenue
7120 E Jacob Avenue

7120 East Jacob Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7120 East Jacob Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7120 E Jacob Avenue Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE 7/1/2020!!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Superstition Springs! 18" tile throughout the common areas, carpet in each of the 3 bedrooms, two-tone paint throughout, 2" faux wood blinds. The split floor plan is very spacious and offers plenty of room for the whole family. With vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans, this one has it all. Call today to schedule a tour!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE3499483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7120 E Jacob Avenue have any available units?
7120 E Jacob Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 7120 E Jacob Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7120 E Jacob Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7120 E Jacob Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7120 E Jacob Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7120 E Jacob Avenue offer parking?
No, 7120 E Jacob Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7120 E Jacob Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7120 E Jacob Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7120 E Jacob Avenue have a pool?
No, 7120 E Jacob Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7120 E Jacob Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7120 E Jacob Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7120 E Jacob Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7120 E Jacob Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7120 E Jacob Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7120 E Jacob Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

