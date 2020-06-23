71 West 11th Drive

Amenities

Available TODAY!!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, & 2 baths in Beall Park. This home features a nicely upgraded kitchen with great countertops, beautiful cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. Sizable family room. Beautiful tile flooring. Spacious bedrooms with large closets and 2 full bathrooms. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools.



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO CATS/ TWO DOGS UNDER 25 LBS)



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.