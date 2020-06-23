All apartments in Mesa
71 West 11th Drive

Location

71 West 11th Drive, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available TODAY!!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, & 2 baths in Beall Park. This home features a nicely upgraded kitchen with great countertops, beautiful cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. Sizable family room. Beautiful tile flooring. Spacious bedrooms with large closets and 2 full bathrooms. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools.

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO CATS/ TWO DOGS UNDER 25 LBS)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

