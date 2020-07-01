Great location! Ground level with beautiful view of the mountains and fairway. All new paint and flooring throughout. Split bedrooms with walk-in closets and inside laundry room. Entry to patio from both living room and master bedroom. Adult community 18 years or older.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 709 S POWER Road have any available units?
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
What amenities does 709 S POWER Road have?
Some of 709 S POWER Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 S POWER Road currently offering any rent specials?
709 S POWER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.