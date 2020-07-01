All apartments in Mesa
709 S POWER Road
709 S POWER Road

709 South Power Road · No Longer Available
Location

709 South Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85206
Golden Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great location! Ground level with beautiful view of the mountains and fairway. All new paint and flooring throughout. Split bedrooms with walk-in closets and inside laundry room. Entry to patio from both living room and master bedroom. Adult community 18 years or older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

