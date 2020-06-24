All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

7006 E JENSEN Street

7006 East Jensen Street · No Longer Available
Location

7006 East Jensen Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nicely updated 3 bed plus den, 2 bath, one level town home. Kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counter tops and stone back splash. Newer high quality wood/laminate on most floors.Generously sized living room with gas fireplace.Master with jack and jill sinks,in bath and large walk in closet. separate den/office off master.Skylights, covered, screened patio. Epoxy in garage. Private yard with orange, lemon and grapefruit trees. Community pool and RV parking for separate fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 E JENSEN Street have any available units?
7006 E JENSEN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7006 E JENSEN Street have?
Some of 7006 E JENSEN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 E JENSEN Street currently offering any rent specials?
7006 E JENSEN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 E JENSEN Street pet-friendly?
No, 7006 E JENSEN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7006 E JENSEN Street offer parking?
Yes, 7006 E JENSEN Street offers parking.
Does 7006 E JENSEN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7006 E JENSEN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 E JENSEN Street have a pool?
Yes, 7006 E JENSEN Street has a pool.
Does 7006 E JENSEN Street have accessible units?
No, 7006 E JENSEN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 E JENSEN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7006 E JENSEN Street has units with dishwashers.
