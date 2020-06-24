7006 E JENSEN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nicely updated 3 bed plus den, 2 bath, one level town home. Kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counter tops and stone back splash. Newer high quality wood/laminate on most floors.Generously sized living room with gas fireplace.Master with jack and jill sinks,in bath and large walk in closet. separate den/office off master.Skylights, covered, screened patio. Epoxy in garage. Private yard with orange, lemon and grapefruit trees. Community pool and RV parking for separate fee.