6902 E Pueblo Ave

STUNNING, FULLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IN MESA GOLF COMMUNITY - One of a kind fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 1957 sq. ft. home in Mesa Golf Community. Just steps from the 8th tee box, double doors lead you into the stunning great room with wood like tile floors and open kitchen featuring new stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counters and large single basin sink. Spacious master bedroom with sliding barn door into the master bathroom with extended length dual vanity, and oversized walk-in shower with custom tile inlays. Epoxy floors in the garage, new RV gate and patio in the easy to maintain back yard, round out this unique and beautiful home. Home sits just steps from the Arizona Golf Resort Golf Course, shops, restaurants and bars at Superstition Springs Mall, and conveniently located near Banner Baywood Hospital.
Rent - $1795 + tax
Security Deposit - $1795
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250
Tyson Tomao
623-225-8195
E & G Real Estate Services
tyson@eandgrealestate.com
