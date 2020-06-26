All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

6902 E Pueblo Ave

6902 East Pueblo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6902 East Pueblo Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Golden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
STUNNING, FULLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IN MESA GOLF COMMUNITY - One of a kind fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 1957 sq. ft. home in Mesa Golf Community. Just steps from the 8th tee box, double doors lead you into the stunning great room with wood like tile floors and open kitchen featuring new stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counters and large single basin sink. Spacious master bedroom with sliding barn door into the master bathroom with extended length dual vanity, and oversized walk-in shower with custom tile inlays. Epoxy floors in the garage, new RV gate and patio in the easy to maintain back yard, round out this unique and beautiful home. Home sits just steps from the Arizona Golf Resort Golf Course, shops, restaurants and bars at Superstition Springs Mall, and conveniently located near Banner Baywood Hospital.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $1795 + tax
Security Deposit - $1795
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250

Call to set up a private viewing!

Tyson Tomao
623-225-8195
E & G Real Estate Services
tyson@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE4959158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6902 E Pueblo Ave have any available units?
6902 E Pueblo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6902 E Pueblo Ave have?
Some of 6902 E Pueblo Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6902 E Pueblo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6902 E Pueblo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6902 E Pueblo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6902 E Pueblo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6902 E Pueblo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6902 E Pueblo Ave offers parking.
Does 6902 E Pueblo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6902 E Pueblo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6902 E Pueblo Ave have a pool?
No, 6902 E Pueblo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6902 E Pueblo Ave have accessible units?
No, 6902 E Pueblo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6902 E Pueblo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6902 E Pueblo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

