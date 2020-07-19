6840 East Portia Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4bed/3 bath home in Las Sendas Gated Community. Updated eat in kitchen including stainless steel appliances, stoneite counters, island, dark cabinets and matching window treatments. Master bath features, his and her sinks, separate soaking tub and walk in shower. Wood shutters, neutral colors and tile flooring, in all the right places, tall ceilings with arched doorways. Custom backyard facing desert, with raised patio w/ gas BBQ & bee-hive fireplace perfect for entertaining.

Property Available 1/25/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1395

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 1/18/19

