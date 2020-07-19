All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 6840 East Portia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6840 East Portia Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6840 East Portia Street

6840 East Portia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6840 East Portia Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4bed/3 bath home in Las Sendas Gated Community. Updated eat in kitchen including stainless steel appliances, stoneite counters, island, dark cabinets and matching window treatments. Master bath features, his and her sinks, separate soaking tub and walk in shower. Wood shutters, neutral colors and tile flooring, in all the right places, tall ceilings with arched doorways. Custom backyard facing desert, with raised patio w/ gas BBQ & bee-hive fireplace perfect for entertaining.
Property Available 1/25/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1395
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 1/18/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6840 East Portia Street have any available units?
6840 East Portia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6840 East Portia Street have?
Some of 6840 East Portia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6840 East Portia Street currently offering any rent specials?
6840 East Portia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6840 East Portia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6840 East Portia Street is pet friendly.
Does 6840 East Portia Street offer parking?
No, 6840 East Portia Street does not offer parking.
Does 6840 East Portia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6840 East Portia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6840 East Portia Street have a pool?
No, 6840 East Portia Street does not have a pool.
Does 6840 East Portia Street have accessible units?
No, 6840 East Portia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6840 East Portia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6840 East Portia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College