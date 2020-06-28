6660 East Roland Street

Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Freshly Painted Interior/Exterior- New Photos Coming Soon* Charming North Mesa Rental in Gated Community, Nestled between Red Mountain Ranch and Las Sendas with Community Pool! Freshly Painted, Two-Tone Interior Features a Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Split-Floorplan with Great Room, Eat-In Kitchen with All Appliances, 18'' Tile Throughout Common Area, Vaulted Ceilings and so much more! Quick access to the Loop 202 Freeway, Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment ensures this property will not last long! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- $500 Pet Fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.