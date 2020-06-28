All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 5 2019 at 12:06 PM

6660 East Roland Street

6660 East Roland Street · No Longer Available
Location

6660 East Roland Street, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Freshly Painted Interior/Exterior- New Photos Coming Soon* Charming North Mesa Rental in Gated Community, Nestled between Red Mountain Ranch and Las Sendas with Community Pool! Freshly Painted, Two-Tone Interior Features a Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Split-Floorplan with Great Room, Eat-In Kitchen with All Appliances, 18'' Tile Throughout Common Area, Vaulted Ceilings and so much more! Quick access to the Loop 202 Freeway, Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment ensures this property will not last long! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- $500 Pet Fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6660 East Roland Street have any available units?
6660 East Roland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 6660 East Roland Street currently offering any rent specials?
6660 East Roland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6660 East Roland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6660 East Roland Street is pet friendly.
Does 6660 East Roland Street offer parking?
No, 6660 East Roland Street does not offer parking.
Does 6660 East Roland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6660 East Roland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6660 East Roland Street have a pool?
Yes, 6660 East Roland Street has a pool.
Does 6660 East Roland Street have accessible units?
No, 6660 East Roland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6660 East Roland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6660 East Roland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6660 East Roland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6660 East Roland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
