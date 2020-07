Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace media room microwave

Lovely 3 bd 2 ba home in gated community. Close to 202. Las Sendas, Red Mountain Ranch, Boeing, Falcon field, Great golf courses, Saguaro lake, Tonto National Forest, shopping and restaurants. New Fat Cats 5 min away with movie theatre! Covered Patio with nicely landscaped back yard. Landscaping will be done 03/29painting in 3rd bdrm to be done before move-in.