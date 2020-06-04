All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 6620 East Melrose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6620 East Melrose Street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 6:29 PM

6620 East Melrose Street

6620 East Melrose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6620 East Melrose Street, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely home on the golf course! Sit on your patio and watch the sunsets or mountains. Quiet street, close to shopping, schools and the loop 202. Tile in all main areas, master bedroom has 2 walk in closets! This home has been well taken care of and has everything a family would need. Move-in ready.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,118.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6620 East Melrose Street have any available units?
6620 East Melrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6620 East Melrose Street have?
Some of 6620 East Melrose Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6620 East Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
6620 East Melrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 East Melrose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6620 East Melrose Street is pet friendly.
Does 6620 East Melrose Street offer parking?
No, 6620 East Melrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 6620 East Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 East Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 East Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 6620 East Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 6620 East Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 6620 East Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 East Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6620 East Melrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College