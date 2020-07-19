All apartments in Mesa
6532 East June Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6532 East June Street

6532 East June Street · No Longer Available
Location

6532 East June Street, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bed / 2 Bath in Mesa!

This beautifully remodeled home is conveniently located near the 202! Landscaping and Pool service are included in rent! It has a two car garage, RV gate and parking with room to spare! The home is also cable ready. The kitchen has an exquisite backsplash, lots of cabinets and matching stainless steel appliances, including a french door refrigerator. The living room is really open and has a beautiful fireplace. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a large covered patio and swimming pool!

CALL NOW! This AMAZING home will go FAST!

Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com

View our available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Qualifications and Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

- Visit our website for additional information

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Property Management Mesa
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6532 East June Street have any available units?
6532 East June Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6532 East June Street have?
Some of 6532 East June Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6532 East June Street currently offering any rent specials?
6532 East June Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6532 East June Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6532 East June Street is pet friendly.
Does 6532 East June Street offer parking?
Yes, 6532 East June Street offers parking.
Does 6532 East June Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6532 East June Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6532 East June Street have a pool?
Yes, 6532 East June Street has a pool.
Does 6532 East June Street have accessible units?
No, 6532 East June Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6532 East June Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6532 East June Street does not have units with dishwashers.
