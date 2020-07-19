6532 East June Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bed / 2 Bath in Mesa!



This beautifully remodeled home is conveniently located near the 202! Landscaping and Pool service are included in rent! It has a two car garage, RV gate and parking with room to spare! The home is also cable ready. The kitchen has an exquisite backsplash, lots of cabinets and matching stainless steel appliances, including a french door refrigerator. The living room is really open and has a beautiful fireplace. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a large covered patio and swimming pool!



Qualifications and Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



