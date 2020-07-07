All apartments in Mesa
Location

6464 East Russell Street, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large open floor plan w/separate living and family room and a large open kitchen. French doors lead into a large master bedroom which offers a separate garden tub and shower. The easy to maintain oversized back yard has a covered patio and a large shed for storage. Home is located very close to the North 202 fwyTenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1250/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) small dog only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6464 E RUSSELL Street have any available units?
6464 E RUSSELL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6464 E RUSSELL Street have?
Some of 6464 E RUSSELL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6464 E RUSSELL Street currently offering any rent specials?
6464 E RUSSELL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6464 E RUSSELL Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6464 E RUSSELL Street is pet friendly.
Does 6464 E RUSSELL Street offer parking?
No, 6464 E RUSSELL Street does not offer parking.
Does 6464 E RUSSELL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6464 E RUSSELL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6464 E RUSSELL Street have a pool?
No, 6464 E RUSSELL Street does not have a pool.
Does 6464 E RUSSELL Street have accessible units?
No, 6464 E RUSSELL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6464 E RUSSELL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6464 E RUSSELL Street has units with dishwashers.

