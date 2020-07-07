6464 E RUSSELL Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large open floor plan w/separate living and family room and a large open kitchen. French doors lead into a large master bedroom which offers a separate garden tub and shower. The easy to maintain oversized back yard has a covered patio and a large shed for storage. Home is located very close to the North 202 fwyTenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1250/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) small dog only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin