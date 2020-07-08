Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

635 S. Edgewater Drive Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE 6/15/2020!!! - This charming well maintained home is situated on a cul-du-sac that backs to the golf course. This open floor plan features 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms plus a den/office. The large family room features a gas fireplace and flows nicely into the sitting area with a great view of the lush back yard and golf course. Galley kitchen features lots of cabinets space, granite counter tops, under-mount sink and tile back splash. Just off the kitchen and dinning area you can enjoy your morning coffee in the Arizona room. This home has plenty of storage. The one car garage features lots of storage as well, with cabinets and a work bench. Enjoy the low maintenance backyard featuring mature citrus, and lush green grass and an extended covered patio, perfect for enjoying during the wonderful Arizona winters. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



