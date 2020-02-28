6333 East Viewmont Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 2 bedroom (plus den)2 bathroom house in Mesa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, whole house water system, all ceilings vaulted, and gated community. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 25th 2020. $1,689/month rent. $1,689 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Property is located near new shopping, is 5 minutes to H202 and is 10 minutes to Boeing,