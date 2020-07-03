6262 E NANCE Street

Amenities

Sharp two bedroom Mesa rental in a golf community. High ceilings and a flood of natural light. Extra front room can be used for formal dining or office/den. Master bath room has both a garden tub and a large stall shower. Fireplace in great room. Central vacuum system. French door refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Gas utility serves kitchen range. Community pool and golf are NOT included as a part of the rental. Mature trees and scrubs, but no grass. Except for washer/dryer personal property displayed in photos is not included.