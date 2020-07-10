6221 E Sierra Morena St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dad0fa6053 ---- Nicely Updated Home in Excellent Red Mountain Ranch with Great Schools, Parks, Golf Club. This Beautiful Property Features Spacious Loft, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Fixtures and Ceiling Fans Throughout. All Appliances Are Included! Master Features Oval Tub, Separate Shower, Private Toilet Room, Large Walk-in Closet. Both Full Baths have Travertine Floors and Counters and New Faucets. Loft Area has Built-in Cabinets and L Shaped Counter Top Desk Space...Super Home Office & Homework Area. Covered Patio w/ Cool North/South Exposure, Grass Backyard w/ Mature Trees is Perfect place to Enjoy the Outdoors. No Neighbors Behind! Fast Access to Freeway. Lovely Park Nearby. Touch ups in progress but Ready to See Now!



Fully Refundable Pet Deposit $200/ea. Municipal Service & Tax 4%. nHelping Heroes Discount Available for First Responders and Military! 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage