6221 E Sierra Morena St
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

6221 E Sierra Morena St

6221 East Sierra Morena Street · No Longer Available
Location

6221 East Sierra Morena Street, Mesa, AZ 85215
Red Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dad0fa6053 ---- Nicely Updated Home in Excellent Red Mountain Ranch with Great Schools, Parks, Golf Club. This Beautiful Property Features Spacious Loft, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Fixtures and Ceiling Fans Throughout. All Appliances Are Included! Master Features Oval Tub, Separate Shower, Private Toilet Room, Large Walk-in Closet. Both Full Baths have Travertine Floors and Counters and New Faucets. Loft Area has Built-in Cabinets and L Shaped Counter Top Desk Space...Super Home Office & Homework Area. Covered Patio w/ Cool North/South Exposure, Grass Backyard w/ Mature Trees is Perfect place to Enjoy the Outdoors. No Neighbors Behind! Fast Access to Freeway. Lovely Park Nearby. Touch ups in progress but Ready to See Now!

Fully Refundable Pet Deposit $200/ea. Municipal Service & Tax 4%. nHelping Heroes Discount Available for First Responders and Military! 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6221 E Sierra Morena St have any available units?
6221 E Sierra Morena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6221 E Sierra Morena St have?
Some of 6221 E Sierra Morena St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6221 E Sierra Morena St currently offering any rent specials?
6221 E Sierra Morena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6221 E Sierra Morena St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6221 E Sierra Morena St is pet friendly.
Does 6221 E Sierra Morena St offer parking?
Yes, 6221 E Sierra Morena St offers parking.
Does 6221 E Sierra Morena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6221 E Sierra Morena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6221 E Sierra Morena St have a pool?
No, 6221 E Sierra Morena St does not have a pool.
Does 6221 E Sierra Morena St have accessible units?
No, 6221 E Sierra Morena St does not have accessible units.
Does 6221 E Sierra Morena St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6221 E Sierra Morena St does not have units with dishwashers.

