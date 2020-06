Amenities

Lease available now until end of September 2020.BEAUTIFUL PATIO HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY OF PAINTED MOUNTAIN GOLF COMMUNITY! 2 Bedrooms and 2 baths with Queen size beds in both bedrooms. Fully furnished with everything you need to make this a relaxing and comfortable home away from home. Rent includes All Utilities - Sat TV, High-Speed Internet, Landscaping, golf course and community pool access. Inviting courtyard entry and private backyard overlooking the golf course.