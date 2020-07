Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Former 5 star vacation rental being converted to a longer term rental. Lease-length is negotiable but 3 months minimum is required. Fully furnished home with 4 bedrooms, 4 beds, 2 bathrooms, Small/private backyard patio/with propane grill. Easy on/off access to Route 202(either direction) Close to golf, mountain trails, hiking, shopping and restaurants. Great floor-plan. Split master so adults can have a little privacy from the kids. Sorry no pets, Owner-Broker