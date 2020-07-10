All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 6113 East Hannibal Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6113 East Hannibal Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6113 East Hannibal Street

6113 East Hannibal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6113 East Hannibal Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
Freedom Run

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
IMMACULATE MOVE IN READY AND COMPLETELY REMODELED! TONS OF UPGRADES! CHECK OUT THIS STUNNING 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM W/ MAN CAVE, PRIVATE SPARKLING POOL AND SO MUCH MORE! NEED SOME ELBOW ROOM? WANT A WORKSHOP & A BEAUTIFUL YARD? YOU'LL LOVE THIS ONE THERE'S A 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH A STORAGE CLOSET PLENTY OF CABINETS FOR STORAGE**BONUS ROOM-- VERY GENEROUS BDRM SIZES**GORGEOUS FLOORS IN LIV/MSTR BDRM**NEUTRAL HARD TO FIND PROPERTY W/LARGE DIVING POOL. TILE IN THE KITCHEN/FAMILY ROOM! TOO MANY UPGRADES TO LIST! MUST SEE! POOL SERVICE INCLUDED! THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE!

Call Team Jenkins - Jaimee & Noelle Jenkins @ (480) 568-2666 or email jenkins@BrewerStrattonPM.com
Or view all of our available properties at www.Brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 East Hannibal Street have any available units?
6113 East Hannibal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6113 East Hannibal Street have?
Some of 6113 East Hannibal Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6113 East Hannibal Street currently offering any rent specials?
6113 East Hannibal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 East Hannibal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6113 East Hannibal Street is pet friendly.
Does 6113 East Hannibal Street offer parking?
Yes, 6113 East Hannibal Street offers parking.
Does 6113 East Hannibal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6113 East Hannibal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 East Hannibal Street have a pool?
Yes, 6113 East Hannibal Street has a pool.
Does 6113 East Hannibal Street have accessible units?
No, 6113 East Hannibal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 East Hannibal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6113 East Hannibal Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College