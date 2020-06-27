All apartments in Mesa
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

607 W MEDINA Avenue

607 West Medina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

607 West Medina Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, WOOD LOOK TILE IN AL THE RIGHT AREAS, EATING BAR IN KITCHEN W/NEWER APPLIANCES, NICE POOL, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, FREEWAYS, ENTERTAINMENT, SCHOOLS, ITS A MUST SEE !!! ** This home is receiving a new roof & exterior paint & landscaping with all being completed within two weeks, dumpster to be removed too! ***NO SMOKING PROPERTY*** $67.50 per Adult non-refundable Application fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85.00 Non-refundable Re-Key fee PLUS 2.0% City of Mesa rental tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 W MEDINA Avenue have any available units?
607 W MEDINA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 W MEDINA Avenue have?
Some of 607 W MEDINA Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 W MEDINA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
607 W MEDINA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 W MEDINA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 607 W MEDINA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 607 W MEDINA Avenue offer parking?
No, 607 W MEDINA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 607 W MEDINA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 W MEDINA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 W MEDINA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 607 W MEDINA Avenue has a pool.
Does 607 W MEDINA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 607 W MEDINA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 607 W MEDINA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 W MEDINA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
