607 W MEDINA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, WOOD LOOK TILE IN AL THE RIGHT AREAS, EATING BAR IN KITCHEN W/NEWER APPLIANCES, NICE POOL, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, FREEWAYS, ENTERTAINMENT, SCHOOLS, ITS A MUST SEE !!! ** This home is receiving a new roof & exterior paint & landscaping with all being completed within two weeks, dumpster to be removed too! ***NO SMOKING PROPERTY*** $67.50 per Adult non-refundable Application fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85.00 Non-refundable Re-Key fee PLUS 2.0% City of Mesa rental tax.