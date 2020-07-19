All apartments in Mesa
Location

5915 East Norwood Street, Mesa, AZ 85215
The Wells

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
Perfect 3 Bed 2.5 Bath East Mesa Home!! Brand New Carpet & Paint Throughout! - Gorgeously remodeled East Mesa Home is now available for immediate move in and plush living!

Perfect two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath East Mesa home! Vaulted ceilings in family room, Dining and kitchen area all open up to each other, great for entertaining. Entire home has plush new carpet throughout and fresh new paint! Beautiful new vinyl throughout two full bathrooms!

All Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher! Stunning countertops and cabinets! Half bath downstairs as well as a large laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Master suite is large with great natural sunlight exposure!

2 car attached garage and large fenced yard. Near community pool & community playground. Great location near bus-line, schools, shopping, and more.

Call today to schedule a tour at (480)485-6445

$1325.00/mo rent + monthly 3% rental tax

$1325 security deposit (could be up to $1942 pending credit status, $250 non-refundable.

$50.00 application fee per applicant 18 and over (all occupants over 18 residing in property must apply)

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and required to carry renter's insurance.

(RLNE3515789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5915 E Norwood St have any available units?
5915 E Norwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5915 E Norwood St have?
Some of 5915 E Norwood St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5915 E Norwood St currently offering any rent specials?
5915 E Norwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5915 E Norwood St pet-friendly?
No, 5915 E Norwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5915 E Norwood St offer parking?
Yes, 5915 E Norwood St offers parking.
Does 5915 E Norwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5915 E Norwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5915 E Norwood St have a pool?
Yes, 5915 E Norwood St has a pool.
Does 5915 E Norwood St have accessible units?
No, 5915 E Norwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 5915 E Norwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5915 E Norwood St has units with dishwashers.
