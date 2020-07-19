5915 E Norwood St

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Perfect 3 Bed 2.5 Bath East Mesa Home!! Brand New Carpet & Paint Throughout! - Gorgeously remodeled East Mesa Home is now available for immediate move in and plush living!



Perfect two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath East Mesa home! Vaulted ceilings in family room, Dining and kitchen area all open up to each other, great for entertaining. Entire home has plush new carpet throughout and fresh new paint! Beautiful new vinyl throughout two full bathrooms!



All Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher! Stunning countertops and cabinets! Half bath downstairs as well as a large laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Master suite is large with great natural sunlight exposure!



2 car attached garage and large fenced yard. Near community pool & community playground. Great location near bus-line, schools, shopping, and more.



Call today to schedule a tour at (480)485-6445



$1325.00/mo rent + monthly 3% rental tax



$1325 security deposit (could be up to $1942 pending credit status, $250 non-refundable.



$50.00 application fee per applicant 18 and over (all occupants over 18 residing in property must apply)



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and required to carry renter's insurance.



(RLNE3515789)