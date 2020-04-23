All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
5616 E Encanto St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5616 E Encanto St

5616 East Encanto Street · No Longer Available
Location

5616 East Encanto Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
Alta Mesa

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Bright, clean, and move-in ready! The wide open floor plan is ideal for entertaining with ceramic tile throughout to make cleaning a breeze so you can spend more time having fun and less time cleaning! The master suite boasts an expansive full bathroom with double sinks, large soaker tub, and an abundance of storage space and is guaranteed to promote relaxation, leaving you rested and refreshed each morning. 2 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom give your family room to grow or host with a fireplace in the family room to create ambiance for every occasion. Well-maintained and ready for immediate move in, all you need to do is unpack! Don’t miss your chance, schedule a showing today!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/5616-e-encanto-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 E Encanto St have any available units?
5616 E Encanto St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 5616 E Encanto St currently offering any rent specials?
5616 E Encanto St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 E Encanto St pet-friendly?
No, 5616 E Encanto St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5616 E Encanto St offer parking?
No, 5616 E Encanto St does not offer parking.
Does 5616 E Encanto St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 E Encanto St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 E Encanto St have a pool?
No, 5616 E Encanto St does not have a pool.
Does 5616 E Encanto St have accessible units?
No, 5616 E Encanto St does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 E Encanto St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5616 E Encanto St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5616 E Encanto St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5616 E Encanto St does not have units with air conditioning.
