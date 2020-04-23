Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Bright, clean, and move-in ready! The wide open floor plan is ideal for entertaining with ceramic tile throughout to make cleaning a breeze so you can spend more time having fun and less time cleaning! The master suite boasts an expansive full bathroom with double sinks, large soaker tub, and an abundance of storage space and is guaranteed to promote relaxation, leaving you rested and refreshed each morning. 2 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom give your family room to grow or host with a fireplace in the family room to create ambiance for every occasion. Well-maintained and ready for immediate move in, all you need to do is unpack! Don’t miss your chance, schedule a showing today!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/5616-e-encanto-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.