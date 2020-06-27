All apartments in Mesa
5562 S CAISSON Way
Last updated March 5 2020 at 11:57 AM

5562 S CAISSON Way

5562 South Cassion Way · No Longer Available
Location

5562 South Cassion Way, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
BRAND NEW 4bd/2 bath home in the Luxurious Cadence at Gateway planned community. Beautiful kitchen Complete with Gorgeous Cabinetry, Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar and appliances. Large Master bedroom with Walk in Closet, Dual Vanities and Walk in Shower. Entertain your Friends and Family at the Community Center or in your Back Yard with a Covered Patio and low Maintenance Landscape (To Be Installed). Short Walking distance to The Square Community Center, and the Brand New Silver Valley Elementary School. The Community Center Includes a Fitness Facility, 3 pools, Tennis, Parks and much more! This is a Great location, Conveniently located near the 202 Freeway, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment, Schools and More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5562 S CAISSON Way have any available units?
5562 S CAISSON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5562 S CAISSON Way have?
Some of 5562 S CAISSON Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5562 S CAISSON Way currently offering any rent specials?
5562 S CAISSON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5562 S CAISSON Way pet-friendly?
No, 5562 S CAISSON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5562 S CAISSON Way offer parking?
Yes, 5562 S CAISSON Way offers parking.
Does 5562 S CAISSON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5562 S CAISSON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5562 S CAISSON Way have a pool?
Yes, 5562 S CAISSON Way has a pool.
Does 5562 S CAISSON Way have accessible units?
No, 5562 S CAISSON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5562 S CAISSON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5562 S CAISSON Way has units with dishwashers.
