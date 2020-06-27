5562 S CAISSON Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

BRAND NEW 4bd/2 bath home in the Luxurious Cadence at Gateway planned community. Beautiful kitchen Complete with Gorgeous Cabinetry, Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar and appliances. Large Master bedroom with Walk in Closet, Dual Vanities and Walk in Shower. Entertain your Friends and Family at the Community Center or in your Back Yard with a Covered Patio and low Maintenance Landscape (To Be Installed). Short Walking distance to The Square Community Center, and the Brand New Silver Valley Elementary School. The Community Center Includes a Fitness Facility, 3 pools, Tennis, Parks and much more! This is a Great location, Conveniently located near the 202 Freeway, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment, Schools and More.