Mesa, AZ
551 West Flower Avenue
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:05 PM

551 West Flower Avenue

551 West Flower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

551 West Flower Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Powell Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this stunning remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Mesa. Completely remodeled with gorgeous Stainless Appliances and much more. Featuring a 2 car garage located off of Country Club and Southern..Home features a nice sized kitchen with a large dining area, tons of cabinets and lots of counter space, Huge covered patio w/extra lighting and misting system. This home has a nice size laundry room w/ built in shelves, Upgraded ceiling fans and 2' vertical blinds throughout. Conveniently located near 60 Freewayl, 101 Freeway, Schools, Fiesta Mall, MCC College, Banner Hospital, and much more! This property won't last long!

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 West Flower Avenue have any available units?
551 West Flower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 West Flower Avenue have?
Some of 551 West Flower Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 West Flower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
551 West Flower Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 West Flower Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 551 West Flower Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 551 West Flower Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 551 West Flower Avenue offers parking.
Does 551 West Flower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 West Flower Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 West Flower Avenue have a pool?
No, 551 West Flower Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 551 West Flower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 551 West Flower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 551 West Flower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 West Flower Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
