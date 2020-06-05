551 West Flower Avenue

Amenities

Check out this stunning remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Mesa. Completely remodeled with gorgeous Stainless Appliances and much more. Featuring a 2 car garage located off of Country Club and Southern..Home features a nice sized kitchen with a large dining area, tons of cabinets and lots of counter space, Huge covered patio w/extra lighting and misting system. This home has a nice size laundry room w/ built in shelves, Upgraded ceiling fans and 2' vertical blinds throughout. Conveniently located near 60 Freewayl, 101 Freeway, Schools, Fiesta Mall, MCC College, Banner Hospital, and much more! This property won't last long!



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



