5453 E Enrose St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5453 E Enrose St

5453 East Enrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

5453 East Enrose Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
Alta Mesa Community Association

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8c030f018 ----
Coming soon! You won\'t want to miss this 3 bed 2 bath well kept home in Alta Mesa! Home features sparkling blue private pool, a split floor plan, fireplace, and a roomy kitchen. The home is located near shopping, schools, restaurants, and freeways. You won\'t want to miss this one!

Other leasing fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
2% MesaTPT tax
2% monthly admin fee
$300 pet fee-per pet (subject to owner approval)
Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent

Pool
Pool Maintenance Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5453 E Enrose St have any available units?
5453 E Enrose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 5453 E Enrose St currently offering any rent specials?
5453 E Enrose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5453 E Enrose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5453 E Enrose St is pet friendly.
Does 5453 E Enrose St offer parking?
No, 5453 E Enrose St does not offer parking.
Does 5453 E Enrose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5453 E Enrose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5453 E Enrose St have a pool?
Yes, 5453 E Enrose St has a pool.
Does 5453 E Enrose St have accessible units?
No, 5453 E Enrose St does not have accessible units.
Does 5453 E Enrose St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5453 E Enrose St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5453 E Enrose St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5453 E Enrose St does not have units with air conditioning.

