5434 Souith Vincent

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Check out my 3D Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mhnVgeEpWeF



Beautiful, BRAND NEW 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Cadence Community. Gray-tone wood tile and carpet floors, incredible storage, tankless water heater, gorgeous lighting, ceiling fans throughout and convenient location within the community make this home a must-see. It does not feel like your typical rental. The split floor plan creates privacy for the master suite on the main level and the remaining 3 bedrooms, laundry room, and expansive loft on the 2nd floor. The community boasts multiple parks, walking paths, pool with water slides, and easy access to the 202 for a simplified commute. Washer and Dryer will be provided upon request.



Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 798-3198 and email Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com

View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



