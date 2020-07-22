5434 Souith Vincent

Amenities
Check out my 3D Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mhnVgeEpWeF
Beautiful, BRAND NEW 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Cadence Community. Gray-tone wood tile and carpet floors, incredible storage, tankless water heater, gorgeous lighting, ceiling fans throughout and convenient location within the community make this home a must-see. It does not feel like your typical rental. The split floor plan creates privacy for the master suite on the main level and the remaining 3 bedrooms, laundry room, and expansive loft on the 2nd floor. The community boasts multiple parks, walking paths, pool with water slides, and easy access to the 202 for a simplified commute. Washer and Dryer will be provided upon request.
Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 798-3198 and email Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com
View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
