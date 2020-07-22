All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 5434 Souith Vincent.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
5434 Souith Vincent
Last updated January 24 2020 at 10:24 PM

5434 Souith Vincent

5434 South Vincent · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5434 South Vincent, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Check out my 3D Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mhnVgeEpWeF

Beautiful, BRAND NEW 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Cadence Community. Gray-tone wood tile and carpet floors, incredible storage, tankless water heater, gorgeous lighting, ceiling fans throughout and convenient location within the community make this home a must-see. It does not feel like your typical rental. The split floor plan creates privacy for the master suite on the main level and the remaining 3 bedrooms, laundry room, and expansive loft on the 2nd floor. The community boasts multiple parks, walking paths, pool with water slides, and easy access to the 202 for a simplified commute. Washer and Dryer will be provided upon request.

Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 798-3198 and email Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com
View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5434 Souith Vincent have any available units?
5434 Souith Vincent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5434 Souith Vincent have?
Some of 5434 Souith Vincent's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5434 Souith Vincent currently offering any rent specials?
5434 Souith Vincent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5434 Souith Vincent pet-friendly?
Yes, 5434 Souith Vincent is pet friendly.
Does 5434 Souith Vincent offer parking?
No, 5434 Souith Vincent does not offer parking.
Does 5434 Souith Vincent have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5434 Souith Vincent offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5434 Souith Vincent have a pool?
Yes, 5434 Souith Vincent has a pool.
Does 5434 Souith Vincent have accessible units?
No, 5434 Souith Vincent does not have accessible units.
Does 5434 Souith Vincent have units with dishwashers?
No, 5434 Souith Vincent does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Springs at Red Mountain
2639 North Power Road
Mesa, AZ 85207
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College