Mesa, AZ
540 N May Apt 1135
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

540 N May Apt 1135

540 N May · (480) 626-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

540 N May, Mesa, AZ 85201
Mesa Grande

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Major Cross Streets are Rio Salado and Dobson
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 988
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No Smoking

------------------------------

This is a centrally located 2 bedroom, 2 bath Mesa Condo. This home features many upgrades including tile flooring throughout, two tone neutral paint, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds throughout. The updated kitchen offers granite countertops, refrigerator, ceramic top range, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. The sunroom is an added bonus area to enjoy the beautiful weather year round. The community offers a community pool for all of the fun and none of the work. This property is conveniently located near Mesa Riverview Park, Cubs Spring Training Stadium and the 101 and 202 freeways.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 N May Apt 1135 have any available units?
540 N May Apt 1135 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 N May Apt 1135 have?
Some of 540 N May Apt 1135's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 N May Apt 1135 currently offering any rent specials?
540 N May Apt 1135 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 N May Apt 1135 pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 N May Apt 1135 is pet friendly.
Does 540 N May Apt 1135 offer parking?
No, 540 N May Apt 1135 does not offer parking.
Does 540 N May Apt 1135 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 N May Apt 1135 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 N May Apt 1135 have a pool?
Yes, 540 N May Apt 1135 has a pool.
Does 540 N May Apt 1135 have accessible units?
No, 540 N May Apt 1135 does not have accessible units.
Does 540 N May Apt 1135 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 N May Apt 1135 has units with dishwashers.
