540 N May Apt 1135

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Major Cross Streets are Rio Salado and Dobson

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 988

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No Smoking



------------------------------



This is a centrally located 2 bedroom, 2 bath Mesa Condo. This home features many upgrades including tile flooring throughout, two tone neutral paint, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds throughout. The updated kitchen offers granite countertops, refrigerator, ceramic top range, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. The sunroom is an added bonus area to enjoy the beautiful weather year round. The community offers a community pool for all of the fun and none of the work. This property is conveniently located near Mesa Riverview Park, Cubs Spring Training Stadium and the 101 and 202 freeways.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.