538 S Barkley

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f56a674071 ---- Great 3 bedroom two bath home in Mesa. This property has a large front patio/yard area. It also has a two car garage with a carport in front for ample parking. The garage floor is finished and there is a lot of storage area in the garage. The back yard is grass and huge. Great for entertaining and playing. There are two slab patio areas in the back as well. Also there are two large storage sheds in the back, a very unique feature. Washer and dryer in the laundry room with a stainless steel sink along side. This is a great home and you will love living here! PLEASE KNOW THAT THERE MUST BE ONLY 1 DOG NOT TO EXCEED 40LBS STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: Carpet, tile GARAGE/PARKING:2 car garage with a carport KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Washer, dryer, stove, refrigerator PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT:1969 YARD:Grass Additional Amenities:Two large storage sheds in the back. Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Rick Kopp All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



Ceiling Fan Dryer