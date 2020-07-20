503 N Orlando Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Orlando - Property Id: 114924



Home is recently remodeled with new flooring and paint throughout. It features new turf and brick pavers throughout the yard for minimal maintenance. It also features a small courtyard which would be great for a small table and chairs. In the back yard there is a patio which has great lighting and fans, the perfect place to end your day! The home is 1566 sqft, 4 bedrooms and 2 bath. No animals.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114924

Property Id 114924



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4838782)