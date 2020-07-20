All apartments in Mesa
503 N Orlando Cir
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

503 N Orlando Cir

503 North Orlando Circle · No Longer Available
Location

503 North Orlando Circle, Mesa, AZ 85205
The Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Orlando - Property Id: 114924

Home is recently remodeled with new flooring and paint throughout. It features new turf and brick pavers throughout the yard for minimal maintenance. It also features a small courtyard which would be great for a small table and chairs. In the back yard there is a patio which has great lighting and fans, the perfect place to end your day! The home is 1566 sqft, 4 bedrooms and 2 bath. No animals.
Property Id 114924

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

