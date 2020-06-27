4912 East Downing Street

Amenities

Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a 2 Car Garage home in Mesa! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Spacious family room. Master bedroom with new carpet and walk-in closet. Updated bathrooms. Neutral paint and flooring. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Washer/Dryer provided. Covered patio with a big backyard. RV gate.



Apply online for this property at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/taylormade/tenantApplication.action?unitID=242614284

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.