4912 East Downing Street

Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a 2 Car Garage home in Mesa! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Spacious family room. Master bedroom with new carpet and walk-in closet. Updated bathrooms. Neutral paint and flooring. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Washer/Dryer provided. Covered patio with a big backyard. RV gate.
Fee Structure: - Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable) - $50 application fee per adult (18+) - $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions) - $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move - 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated) - 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee - Renters Insurance Required
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
