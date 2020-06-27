All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 4912 East Downing Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
4912 East Downing Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 9:35 PM

4912 East Downing Street

4912 East Downing Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4912 East Downing Street, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a 2 Car Garage home in Mesa! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Spacious family room. Master bedroom with new carpet and walk-in closet. Updated bathrooms. Neutral paint and flooring. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Washer/Dryer provided. Covered patio with a big backyard. RV gate.

Apply online for this property at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/taylormade/tenantApplication.action?unitID=242614284
OR
Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 East Downing Street have any available units?
4912 East Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 East Downing Street have?
Some of 4912 East Downing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 East Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
4912 East Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 East Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4912 East Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 4912 East Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 4912 East Downing Street offers parking.
Does 4912 East Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4912 East Downing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 East Downing Street have a pool?
No, 4912 East Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 4912 East Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 4912 East Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 East Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4912 East Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Riverview Park
745 N Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College