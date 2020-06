4850 E Dartmouth Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

GREAT RENTAL IN EAST MESA - THIS WONDERFUL HOME SITS ON A CORNER LOT IN THE SANDRA DAY OCONNER GRADE SCHOOL DISTRICT. HIGLEY & ADOBE. THIS HOME IS A 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1551 SQ FOOT HOME WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE. THE BACKYARD HAS A COVERED PATIO AND DIVING POOL. NO HOA

$1400 MONTHLY RENT, $1500.00 REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT. PETS ARE OWNER APPROVED. SORRY, NO CATS. TENANT TO PAY FOR POOL SERVICE.

CREDIT CHECKS ARE $50.00 PER ADULT OVER THE AGE OF 18, NON-REFUNDABLE.



PLEASE CALL SHELLEY PELKY AT 602-762-6468 WITH ANY QUESTIONS.

No Cats Allowed



