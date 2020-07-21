All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 4664 East Contessa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
4664 East Contessa Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 1:55 AM

4664 East Contessa Street

4664 East Contessa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4664 East Contessa Street, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House for rent in the Greenfield Estates Subdivision. Home has 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms with the master having a walk in closet. Unit is 1,279 square feet. Home features tile and carpet throughout, mature tree in the front with easy maintenance lawn. Backyard has grass and enclosed for privacy.

Advertising notice: There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. There is a $195.00 non-refundable administration fee that is due after approval of your application. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions apply. Upon approval renters insurance is required listing transcity property management additionally insured

Please call or text Barb for more information 602-369-6116

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4664 East Contessa Street have any available units?
4664 East Contessa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 4664 East Contessa Street currently offering any rent specials?
4664 East Contessa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4664 East Contessa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4664 East Contessa Street is pet friendly.
Does 4664 East Contessa Street offer parking?
No, 4664 East Contessa Street does not offer parking.
Does 4664 East Contessa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4664 East Contessa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4664 East Contessa Street have a pool?
No, 4664 East Contessa Street does not have a pool.
Does 4664 East Contessa Street have accessible units?
No, 4664 East Contessa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4664 East Contessa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4664 East Contessa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4664 East Contessa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4664 East Contessa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
San Piedra by Mark-Taylor
4510 E Banner Gateway Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College