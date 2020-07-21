4664 East Contessa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

House for rent in the Greenfield Estates Subdivision. Home has 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms with the master having a walk in closet. Unit is 1,279 square feet. Home features tile and carpet throughout, mature tree in the front with easy maintenance lawn. Backyard has grass and enclosed for privacy.



Advertising notice: There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. There is a $195.00 non-refundable administration fee that is due after approval of your application. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions apply. Upon approval renters insurance is required listing transcity property management additionally insured



Please call or text Barb for more information 602-369-6116



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.