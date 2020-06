4658 E CONTESSA Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! THIS HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO MAJOR FREEWAYS, US60 AND 202, SHOPPING, DINNING AND OTHER ATTRACTIONS. FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT! VERY CLEAN AND SPACIOUS HOME WITH LARGE KITCHEN/DINING AREA, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH LARGE PANTRY. TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT ENTIRE HOME. LARGE GRASS BACKYARD WITH PATIO. RV GATE WITH PLENTY OF CEMENT TO PARK YOUR TOYS! NEAR LARGE VALENCIA PARK WITH PLAYGROUND, BASKETBALL/VOLLEYBALL COURTS AND RAMADAS FOR PICNICS. AND BEST OF ALL THIS HOME HAS NO HOA!!! THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG! 2 MONTHS PAY STUB/VERIFICATION OF INCOME, COPY OF DRIVERS LICENSE, AND SEPARATE APPLICATION & APPLICATION FEE REQUIRED FOR ALL PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER THAT WILL BE LIVING IN THE HOME. PETS SUBJECT TO LANDLORD APPROVAL.