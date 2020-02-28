4519 E Florian CIR

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/671a1530f1 ----
Plenty of Amenities to Choose From! This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Has 2 Car Garage & RV Gate. Cozy Kitchen Has White Cabinets, White Appliances & Easy-to-Clean Floors. Adjoins onto Dining Area Which Opens onto Huge Covered Patio and Massive Backyard, Perfect for Entertaining and Relaxation. Guest Bathroom is Handicap Accessible. Multiple Community Pools, Golf Course, Exercise Facility, Weekly Community Events & So Much More Make Living Here Fun!
One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Availablen
12 Months
Dryer
Garage
Pool