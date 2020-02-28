4519 E Florian CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/671a1530f1 ----

Plenty of Amenities to Choose From! This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Has 2 Car Garage & RV Gate. Cozy Kitchen Has White Cabinets, White Appliances & Easy-to-Clean Floors. Adjoins onto Dining Area Which Opens onto Huge Covered Patio and Massive Backyard, Perfect for Entertaining and Relaxation. Guest Bathroom is Handicap Accessible. Multiple Community Pools, Golf Course, Exercise Facility, Weekly Community Events & So Much More Make Living Here Fun!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Availablen



12 Months



Dryer

Garage

Pool