4259 E. McLellan Cir.

Amenities

in unit laundry garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Executive home 4 bedrooms + den. This incredible custom home is located in the citrus corridor of Mesa. Desirable split floor plan, guest room private, separated bedrooms located on other side of home with a play room. Beautiful landscaped grounds and a 5+ car garage. Located at the end of the street, no neighbors to the East or across the street. This home is a must see!



Major Crossroads: ValVista/Brown



Near: 202 freeway, citrus corridor, Mountain View High School, Stapley Junior High, Bush Elementary, shopping



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



