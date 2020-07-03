All apartments in Mesa
4259 E. McLellan Cir.
4259 E. McLellan Cir.

4259 East Mclellan Road · No Longer Available
Location

4259 East Mclellan Road, Mesa, AZ 85205
Estate Grove and Valencia Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive home 4 bedrooms + den. This incredible custom home is located in the citrus corridor of Mesa. Desirable split floor plan, guest room private, separated bedrooms located on other side of home with a play room. Beautiful landscaped grounds and a 5+ car garage. Located at the end of the street, no neighbors to the East or across the street. This home is a must see!

Major Crossroads: ValVista/Brown

Near: 202 freeway, citrus corridor, Mountain View High School, Stapley Junior High, Bush Elementary, shopping

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4259 E. McLellan Cir. have any available units?
4259 E. McLellan Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 4259 E. McLellan Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
4259 E. McLellan Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4259 E. McLellan Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 4259 E. McLellan Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4259 E. McLellan Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 4259 E. McLellan Cir. offers parking.
Does 4259 E. McLellan Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4259 E. McLellan Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4259 E. McLellan Cir. have a pool?
No, 4259 E. McLellan Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 4259 E. McLellan Cir. have accessible units?
No, 4259 E. McLellan Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 4259 E. McLellan Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4259 E. McLellan Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4259 E. McLellan Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4259 E. McLellan Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.

