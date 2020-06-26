4202 E BROADWAY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

VERDE GROVES is located in a CITRUS GROVE and is an Adult 55+ Gated Community of only 109 lots - offering an intimate social experience for the ACTIVE ADULT desiring RESORT STYLE LIVING! CLUBHOUSE is complete with FITNESS CENTER, Library, Billiards, Craft Room. HEATED POOL & SPA! Floor Plan features 2 MASTER BEDROOMS! Tile throughout the traffic areas for easy care and carpet in bedrooms and Great Room! Kitchen includes all appliances, Quartz Counters, Breakfast Bar, Loads of Cabinets & Counter Space! SPLIT FLOOR PLAN - perfect for roommate or guests. Master bedroom has Dual Closets + Linen Closet! Spacious Master has room for King-Sized bed and dressers too! Master Bath is complete with WALK-IN SHOWER & Dual Sinks. GAS STUB FOR BBQ on patio. Immaculate Condition! No smoking & No Pets.