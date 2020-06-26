All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 3 2020

4202 E BROADWAY Road

4202 E Broadway Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4202 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
VERDE GROVES is located in a CITRUS GROVE and is an Adult 55+ Gated Community of only 109 lots - offering an intimate social experience for the ACTIVE ADULT desiring RESORT STYLE LIVING! CLUBHOUSE is complete with FITNESS CENTER, Library, Billiards, Craft Room. HEATED POOL & SPA! Floor Plan features 2 MASTER BEDROOMS! Tile throughout the traffic areas for easy care and carpet in bedrooms and Great Room! Kitchen includes all appliances, Quartz Counters, Breakfast Bar, Loads of Cabinets & Counter Space! SPLIT FLOOR PLAN - perfect for roommate or guests. Master bedroom has Dual Closets + Linen Closet! Spacious Master has room for King-Sized bed and dressers too! Master Bath is complete with WALK-IN SHOWER & Dual Sinks. GAS STUB FOR BBQ on patio. Immaculate Condition! No smoking & No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 E BROADWAY Road have any available units?
4202 E BROADWAY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4202 E BROADWAY Road have?
Some of 4202 E BROADWAY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 E BROADWAY Road currently offering any rent specials?
4202 E BROADWAY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 E BROADWAY Road pet-friendly?
No, 4202 E BROADWAY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4202 E BROADWAY Road offer parking?
Yes, 4202 E BROADWAY Road offers parking.
Does 4202 E BROADWAY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 E BROADWAY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 E BROADWAY Road have a pool?
Yes, 4202 E BROADWAY Road has a pool.
Does 4202 E BROADWAY Road have accessible units?
No, 4202 E BROADWAY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 E BROADWAY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4202 E BROADWAY Road has units with dishwashers.

