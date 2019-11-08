4148 E. Camino St.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

3 bdrm 2.5 bath Val Vista and University - Great location spacious backyard. Two story home in HOA Community. Large eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet space with island adjoining dining room. Washer/Dryer Hookup downstairs. This house has new flooring and fresh paint. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 1/2 bathrooms. 2 car garage. Entz Elementary School, Poston Junior High, Mountain View High School. This will go fast. Please call Julie for viewing at 480-966-2170 or apply at www.sundialaz.com



Security Deposit is $1000, Pet Fee $300 non-refundable, Application Fee $20 ea occupant over 18 yr old.



NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 675. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant.



