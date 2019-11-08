All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 4148 E. Camino St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
4148 E. Camino St.
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

4148 E. Camino St.

4148 East Camino Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
The Groves
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4148 East Camino Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
The Groves

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bdrm 2.5 bath Val Vista and University - Great location spacious backyard. Two story home in HOA Community. Large eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet space with island adjoining dining room. Washer/Dryer Hookup downstairs. This house has new flooring and fresh paint. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 1/2 bathrooms. 2 car garage. Entz Elementary School, Poston Junior High, Mountain View High School. This will go fast. Please call Julie for viewing at 480-966-2170 or apply at www.sundialaz.com

Security Deposit is $1000, Pet Fee $300 non-refundable, Application Fee $20 ea occupant over 18 yr old.

NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 675. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant.

Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Association of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason

(RLNE2239509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4148 E. Camino St. have any available units?
4148 E. Camino St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 4148 E. Camino St. currently offering any rent specials?
4148 E. Camino St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4148 E. Camino St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4148 E. Camino St. is pet friendly.
Does 4148 E. Camino St. offer parking?
Yes, 4148 E. Camino St. offers parking.
Does 4148 E. Camino St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4148 E. Camino St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4148 E. Camino St. have a pool?
No, 4148 E. Camino St. does not have a pool.
Does 4148 E. Camino St. have accessible units?
No, 4148 E. Camino St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4148 E. Camino St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4148 E. Camino St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4148 E. Camino St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4148 E. Camino St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College