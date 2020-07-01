All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:25 PM

4047 East Camino Street

4047 East Camino Street · No Longer Available
Location

4047 East Camino Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
The Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Greenfield Park. Open floor plan features eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Spacious living room with fireplace. Master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings. Large lot with extended covered patio, 2 car garage. Minutes from the community pool. Easy access to freeways, shopping, and schools.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4047 East Camino Street have any available units?
4047 East Camino Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4047 East Camino Street have?
Some of 4047 East Camino Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4047 East Camino Street currently offering any rent specials?
4047 East Camino Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4047 East Camino Street pet-friendly?
No, 4047 East Camino Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4047 East Camino Street offer parking?
Yes, 4047 East Camino Street offers parking.
Does 4047 East Camino Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4047 East Camino Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4047 East Camino Street have a pool?
Yes, 4047 East Camino Street has a pool.
Does 4047 East Camino Street have accessible units?
No, 4047 East Camino Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4047 East Camino Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4047 East Camino Street does not have units with dishwashers.

