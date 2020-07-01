4047 East Camino Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Greenfield Park. Open floor plan features eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Spacious living room with fireplace. Master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings. Large lot with extended covered patio, 2 car garage. Minutes from the community pool. Easy access to freeways, shopping, and schools.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.