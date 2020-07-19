3726 E IRWIN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Gorgeous Designer home close to 60/101 and shopping. UPGRADED SINGLE LEVEL 4 bedroom home with a HEATED POOL and yard and Pest maintenance included!Gourmet kitchen w/refinished cabinetry & new hardware, granite countertops, large kitchen island w/pendant lighting,newer stainless appliances &built in deluxe wine refrigerator. Sliding glass door to covered patio with remodeled sparkling salt water pool & travertine decking. Upgrade bathrooms with granite countertops and upgraded fixtures.! Nice neighborhood with community park. EASY access to the 60 freeway and convenient to lots of shopping, restaurants, movie theaters & downtown Gilbert too! Pet friendly home but Pet fees applies