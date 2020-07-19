All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

350 350 W. 13th Place

350 West 13th Place · No Longer Available
Location

350 West 13th Place, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Enjoy lifes simple pleasures at Country Club Greens Apartments in Mesa, Arizona. Country Club Greens offers affordability, location, and all of the conveniences that you would expect. We are a peaceful community surrounded by lush landscaping and mountain views directly across from the Mesa Country Club Golf Course, and one mile from the 101 Freeway and 202 Loop. Quality upgrades and everything youll need and more.
.

Features
- Space Saver Microwave
- New Energy Efficient Appliances
- Fully Renovated Homes
- Garabage Disposal
- Upgraded Carpet
- Central Air
- Berber Carpet
- Ceramic Tile in Kitchens and Baths
- Ceiling Fans
- Extra Storage with Every Apartment Home
- Full Size Washer and Dryer
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Pantry
- Open and Spacious Floorplans
- Cherry Wood Cabinets

Community Amenities
- Covered Parking
- Refreshing Swimming Pool
- Be to Mesa Riverview, Tempe Marketplace, or Old Town Scottsdale in minutes!
- 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
- Soothing Spa
- Access to Public Transportation
- Golf Course Available Directly Across the Street

Pet Policy
Pets Upon Approval - Terms, conditions, deposit required.

Office Hours
Mon-Fri: 9:00am-5:30pm
Sat : By Appointment
Sun: Closed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 350 W. 13th Place have any available units?
350 350 W. 13th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 350 W. 13th Place have?
Some of 350 350 W. 13th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 350 W. 13th Place currently offering any rent specials?
350 350 W. 13th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 350 W. 13th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 350 W. 13th Place is pet friendly.
Does 350 350 W. 13th Place offer parking?
Yes, 350 350 W. 13th Place offers parking.
Does 350 350 W. 13th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 350 W. 13th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 350 W. 13th Place have a pool?
Yes, 350 350 W. 13th Place has a pool.
Does 350 350 W. 13th Place have accessible units?
No, 350 350 W. 13th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 350 350 W. 13th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 350 W. 13th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
