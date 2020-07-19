350 350 W. 13th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Enjoy lifes simple pleasures at Country Club Greens Apartments in Mesa, Arizona. Country Club Greens offers affordability, location, and all of the conveniences that you would expect. We are a peaceful community surrounded by lush landscaping and mountain views directly across from the Mesa Country Club Golf Course, and one mile from the 101 Freeway and 202 Loop. Quality upgrades and everything youll need and more.

Features

- Space Saver Microwave

- New Energy Efficient Appliances

- Fully Renovated Homes

- Garabage Disposal

- Upgraded Carpet

- Central Air

- Berber Carpet

- Ceramic Tile in Kitchens and Baths

- Ceiling Fans

- Extra Storage with Every Apartment Home

- Full Size Washer and Dryer

- Mirrored Closet Doors

- Pantry

- Open and Spacious Floorplans

- Cherry Wood Cabinets



Community Amenities

- Covered Parking

- Refreshing Swimming Pool

- Be to Mesa Riverview, Tempe Marketplace, or Old Town Scottsdale in minutes!

- 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

- Soothing Spa

- Access to Public Transportation

- Golf Course Available Directly Across the Street



Pet Policy

Pets Upon Approval - Terms, conditions, deposit required.



Office Hours

Mon-Fri: 9:00am-5:30pm

Sat : By Appointment

Sun: Closed