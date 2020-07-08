344 N Chatsworth Cir

Amenities

Major Cross Streets are Crismon & University

Bedrooms: 3+Den

Bathrooms: 3

Sq. Footage: 2,232

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking

Beautiful 3 bedroom plus den, 3 bathroom east Mesa home on oversized cul-de-sac lot. This home has many upgrades including tile flooring throughout, upgraded fixtures and doors, ceiling fans in each room, upgraded window blinds, two tone neutral paint and high ceilings. Kitchen features granite counter tops and backsplash, breakfast bar larger cabinets, separate pantry, oversized island, dishwasher, stove top microwave, and electric ceramic top range. Large master bedroom w/ built-in desk, private access to backyard, large walk-in closet and a beautiful master bath which offers separate tile surround shower and garden tub along with dual sinks. Third bedroom has separate bathroom with stone vanity and shower/tub combo. Separate den at front of the home with large window for plenty of natural light. Oversized 2.5 car garage, large laundry with sink and extra storage in the hallway. Near shopping, restaurants and easy access to Loop 202.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



