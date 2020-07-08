All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 344 N Chatsworth Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
344 N Chatsworth Cir
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

344 N Chatsworth Cir

344 North Chatsworth Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

344 North Chatsworth Circle, Mesa, AZ 85207
University Manor

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Major Cross Streets are Crismon & University
Bedrooms: 3+Den
Bathrooms: 3
Sq. Footage: 2,232
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking
------------------------------

Beautiful 3 bedroom plus den, 3 bathroom east Mesa home on oversized cul-de-sac lot. This home has many upgrades including tile flooring throughout, upgraded fixtures and doors, ceiling fans in each room, upgraded window blinds, two tone neutral paint and high ceilings. Kitchen features granite counter tops and backsplash, breakfast bar larger cabinets, separate pantry, oversized island, dishwasher, stove top microwave, and electric ceramic top range. Large master bedroom w/ built-in desk, private access to backyard, large walk-in closet and a beautiful master bath which offers separate tile surround shower and garden tub along with dual sinks. Third bedroom has separate bathroom with stone vanity and shower/tub combo. Separate den at front of the home with large window for plenty of natural light. Oversized 2.5 car garage, large laundry with sink and extra storage in the hallway. Near shopping, restaurants and easy access to Loop 202.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 N Chatsworth Cir have any available units?
344 N Chatsworth Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 N Chatsworth Cir have?
Some of 344 N Chatsworth Cir's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 N Chatsworth Cir currently offering any rent specials?
344 N Chatsworth Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 N Chatsworth Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 N Chatsworth Cir is pet friendly.
Does 344 N Chatsworth Cir offer parking?
Yes, 344 N Chatsworth Cir offers parking.
Does 344 N Chatsworth Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 N Chatsworth Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 N Chatsworth Cir have a pool?
No, 344 N Chatsworth Cir does not have a pool.
Does 344 N Chatsworth Cir have accessible units?
No, 344 N Chatsworth Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 344 N Chatsworth Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 N Chatsworth Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College