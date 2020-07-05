339 North Lesueur

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Cute and clean 2 bedroom 1 bath property in Mesa. All Tile throughout no carpet. Fridge and built in microwave. Unit has own washer and dryer outside on patio as well large common area. Water is included in monthly rent which is $950+tax per month.

Contact us to schedule a showing.