All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 339 North Lesueur.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
339 North Lesueur
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:50 PM

339 North Lesueur

339 North Lesueur · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

339 North Lesueur, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute and clean 2 bedroom 1 bath property in Mesa. All Tile throughout no carpet. Fridge and built in microwave. Unit has own washer and dryer outside on patio as well large common area. Water is included in monthly rent which is $950+tax per month.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 North Lesueur have any available units?
339 North Lesueur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 North Lesueur have?
Some of 339 North Lesueur's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 North Lesueur currently offering any rent specials?
339 North Lesueur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 North Lesueur pet-friendly?
No, 339 North Lesueur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 339 North Lesueur offer parking?
No, 339 North Lesueur does not offer parking.
Does 339 North Lesueur have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 North Lesueur offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 North Lesueur have a pool?
No, 339 North Lesueur does not have a pool.
Does 339 North Lesueur have accessible units?
No, 339 North Lesueur does not have accessible units.
Does 339 North Lesueur have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 North Lesueur does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College