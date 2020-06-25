3261 E IRWIN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Clean, single level, 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Dana Ranch, in close-in Mesa. (Val Vista and Baseline) Gilbert schools! Great location near Dana Park shopping/dining. 10 ft. ceilings, island kitchen. There's a formal LR/DR, separate FR too. Master suite with large walk-in closet is split from the three secondary bedrooms. 3 car garage with soft water. Covered patio in backyard, plus built-in BBQ, outdoor fireplace and a grass play area. Rent includes refrigerator, washer/dryer, HOA and yard maintenance! Initial funds required... $2000 refundable security deposit, $300 pet deposit (if applicable), $300 non-ref cleaning fee, & first month's rent. 12 month lease, no smoking, pets must be approved by landlord (no cats, no aggressive breed dogs). $35 application fee per adult (18 or over).