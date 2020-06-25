All apartments in Mesa
3261 E IRWIN Avenue

3261 East Irwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3261 East Irwin Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Clean, single level, 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Dana Ranch, in close-in Mesa. (Val Vista and Baseline) Gilbert schools! Great location near Dana Park shopping/dining. 10 ft. ceilings, island kitchen. There's a formal LR/DR, separate FR too. Master suite with large walk-in closet is split from the three secondary bedrooms. 3 car garage with soft water. Covered patio in backyard, plus built-in BBQ, outdoor fireplace and a grass play area. Rent includes refrigerator, washer/dryer, HOA and yard maintenance! Initial funds required... $2000 refundable security deposit, $300 pet deposit (if applicable), $300 non-ref cleaning fee, & first month's rent. 12 month lease, no smoking, pets must be approved by landlord (no cats, no aggressive breed dogs). $35 application fee per adult (18 or over).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3261 E IRWIN Avenue have any available units?
3261 E IRWIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3261 E IRWIN Avenue have?
Some of 3261 E IRWIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3261 E IRWIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3261 E IRWIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3261 E IRWIN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3261 E IRWIN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3261 E IRWIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3261 E IRWIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3261 E IRWIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3261 E IRWIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3261 E IRWIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3261 E IRWIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3261 E IRWIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3261 E IRWIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3261 E IRWIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3261 E IRWIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
