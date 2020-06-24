All apartments in Mesa
3122 E Decatur St
Last updated April 4 2019 at 10:43 PM

3122 E Decatur St

3122 East Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Location

3122 East Decatur Street, Mesa, AZ 85213
The Groves

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE MAY 1 This Awesome home is Located at University and Lindsey. Features include A Cozy Living Room with a Stone Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings and Exposed Wood Beams. Enter into the Kitchen and enjoy the Functional Island with Seating. White Cabinets and Rich Dark Counter Tops. Appliances will be changed to White. Off the Kitchen is the Large Dining area with Built in Cabinets. You also have a Huge Walk in Pantry. In the back of the home there is a Bonus Room with access to the Backyard. The Master Bedroom is good sized and the Bath has a Walk in Shower. Upgraded guest bath. All this with no HOA and an RV gate. In the front of the home is a Large Greenbelt. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent. $1525 Refundable deposit, $400 non refundable deposit $300 non refundable +$25 pet fee per month per pet on approved pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 E Decatur St have any available units?
3122 E Decatur St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3122 E Decatur St have?
Some of 3122 E Decatur St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3122 E Decatur St currently offering any rent specials?
3122 E Decatur St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 E Decatur St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3122 E Decatur St is pet friendly.
Does 3122 E Decatur St offer parking?
No, 3122 E Decatur St does not offer parking.
Does 3122 E Decatur St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 E Decatur St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 E Decatur St have a pool?
No, 3122 E Decatur St does not have a pool.
Does 3122 E Decatur St have accessible units?
No, 3122 E Decatur St does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 E Decatur St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3122 E Decatur St has units with dishwashers.
