3122 E Decatur St

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE MAY 1 This Awesome home is Located at University and Lindsey. Features include A Cozy Living Room with a Stone Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings and Exposed Wood Beams. Enter into the Kitchen and enjoy the Functional Island with Seating. White Cabinets and Rich Dark Counter Tops. Appliances will be changed to White. Off the Kitchen is the Large Dining area with Built in Cabinets. You also have a Huge Walk in Pantry. In the back of the home there is a Bonus Room with access to the Backyard. The Master Bedroom is good sized and the Bath has a Walk in Shower. Upgraded guest bath. All this with no HOA and an RV gate. In the front of the home is a Large Greenbelt. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent. $1525 Refundable deposit, $400 non refundable deposit $300 non refundable +$25 pet fee per month per pet on approved pets.