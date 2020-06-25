All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

3055 N. Pinnule St

3055 North Pinnule · No Longer Available
Location

3055 North Pinnule, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3055 N. Pinnule St Available 06/17/19 AVAILABLE 6/17/19!!! - Four bedroom two bath with great room floor plan. Spacious eat in kitchen with tile and breakfast bar. Extra large master bedroom with dual vanity, separate tub and shower and walk in closet. Lots of tile, vaulted ceilings. Corner lot. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Convenient to local shopping and access to the 202 freeway. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE4022948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3055 N. Pinnule St have any available units?
3055 N. Pinnule St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3055 N. Pinnule St have?
Some of 3055 N. Pinnule St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3055 N. Pinnule St currently offering any rent specials?
3055 N. Pinnule St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3055 N. Pinnule St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3055 N. Pinnule St is pet friendly.
Does 3055 N. Pinnule St offer parking?
Yes, 3055 N. Pinnule St offers parking.
Does 3055 N. Pinnule St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3055 N. Pinnule St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3055 N. Pinnule St have a pool?
No, 3055 N. Pinnule St does not have a pool.
Does 3055 N. Pinnule St have accessible units?
No, 3055 N. Pinnule St does not have accessible units.
Does 3055 N. Pinnule St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3055 N. Pinnule St does not have units with dishwashers.
