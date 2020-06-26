Amenities

3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER Available 10/01/19 FOR RENT - Brand New 2 Bed 2 Bath Home in 55+ Sunland Springs Village $2500/mo - Brand new 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in 55+ Sunland Springs Village Available OCTOBER- NOVEMBER All utilities inlcuded. Split floorpan. Low Maintenance. FULLY FURNISHED and ready to move in and enjoy! TONS of community amenities in this resort style community: swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis and pickle ball courts, library, just to name a few! Call today!



Availability:

2019: May - November

2020: February - 1 year term



No Cats Allowed



