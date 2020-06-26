All apartments in Mesa
3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER

3049 South Lindenwood · No Longer Available
Location

3049 South Lindenwood, Mesa, AZ 85212
Sunland Springs Village

Amenities

3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER Available 10/01/19 FOR RENT - Brand New 2 Bed 2 Bath Home in 55+ Sunland Springs Village $2500/mo - Brand new 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in 55+ Sunland Springs Village Available OCTOBER- NOVEMBER All utilities inlcuded. Split floorpan. Low Maintenance. FULLY FURNISHED and ready to move in and enjoy! TONS of community amenities in this resort style community: swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis and pickle ball courts, library, just to name a few! Call today!

Availability:
2019: May - November
2020: February - 1 year term

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4882128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER have any available units?
3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER have?
Some of 3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER currently offering any rent specials?
3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER pet-friendly?
Yes, 3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER is pet friendly.
Does 3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER offer parking?
No, 3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER does not offer parking.
Does 3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER have a pool?
Yes, 3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER has a pool.
Does 3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER have accessible units?
No, 3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER does not have accessible units.
Does 3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER have units with dishwashers?
No, 3049 S Lindenwood Cir 55+ AVAILABLE OCTOBER-NOVEMBER does not have units with dishwashers.
